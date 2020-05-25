NORTH COUNTRY – As part of North Country Healthcare’s desire to partner with business and civic members, and continue the unity of the communities it serves, the agency announced it will offer clinical consulting to share what has been learned relative to COVID-19, including the updated Centers for Disease Control guidelines. As area businesses and civic organizations work to reopen or re-establish services, there is help in navigating unfamiliar territory. Recognizing its prominent role and responsibility for maintaining healthy communities, these services will be complementary. To keep area staff and customers safe, NCH clinical team members will bring to mind circumstances that owners/managers may not have considered and/or offer insight as to unique circumstances that exist now and/or in coming days.
Available resources may include, though not be limited to:
• Infection Control and Prevention Guidance
• Occupational Health Assistance (mask fitting)
• Social Distancing Recommendations
• Guidance for the Application and Procurement of PPE
For more information, please contact: James A. Patry, System Director, Marketing, North Country Healthcare (603) 326-5606 or james.patry@avhnh.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.