CONCORD — The Affordable Care Act’s annual Open Enrollment starts Nov. 1, and new rules have made the program stronger than ever.  Last year, a record number of people enrolled in healthcare coverage through the Marketplace.  In N.H., the majority of people that got their insurance on the Marketplace were eligible for a monthly subsidy that helps them pay for the plan they selected. 

New rules for this year’s Open Enrollment have strengthened the program so that thousands of families in New Hampshire will likely qualify to get coverage.  Open Enrollment will run until Jan. 15, 2023. 

