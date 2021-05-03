WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.)and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) applauded the announcement that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award New Hampshire $77,393,843 in grants from the American Rescue Plan to provide relief for child care providers and support working families who need access to affordable child care.
This funding is an allotment of the $39 billion included in the American Rescue Plan to support the child care sector, which has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Supporting the child care industry is critical to our economic recovery and helps parents return to work and provide for their families,” said Shaheen. “Over the past year, many child care providers in New Hampshire and across the country have been forced to permanently close their doors as a result of the severe economic fallout of the pandemic, and many are still on the verge of shuttering. They need relief now. I’m pleased these federal dollars are on their way to providers who need them most, ensuring essential child care is available to working families.”
“Families across New Hampshire must have access to safe and reliable child care, which helps our children succeed and strengthens our economy by allowing more parents to get back to work,” said Hassan. “This significant federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will provide much-needed relief to child care providers across our state.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clearer than ever that child care is not simply a women’s issue or a family issue, but an economic issue that must be addressed in order to fully recover and rebuild from this crisis,” said Kuster. “Child care is an essential service, and these federal dollars provided by the American Rescue Plan Act will go a long way to support New Hampshire child care providers and make high-quality care affordable and accessible for hardworking families here in the Granite State.”
Two types of child care grants will be made available by HHS to New Hampshire child care providers:
• $47,657,076 in child care stabilization grants.
• $29,736,767 in supplemental Child Care and Development Fund funds.
