BERLIN — Five North Country Healthcare employees recently earned Lean Green Belt certification, which aims to improve health care by reducing waste and increasing predictability in the system.
The employees include Androscoggin Valley Hospital staff members Alysia Corriveau, Clare Fox, Stacey Pelkey and Mandy Remillard, and one from Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Heather Pollard-Leighton.
The Yellow Belt/Green Belt training and certification is a blended course that covers Lean principles and tools and Six Sigma principles and tools.
Lean principles reduce waste in the system to increase speed while Six Sigma principles reduce variation to increase predictability. Both reduction of waste and variation are seen as imperative for a robust health care effort.
The formal curriculum for Yellow Belt/Green Belt training is delivered in five blocks of three days (one two-day block) for a total of 14 days. The blocks of days are separated by approximately four weeks allowing for assignments and project work between.
The requirements for Yellow Belt/Green Belt certification:
• Class attendance (no more than one day missed).
• Participation in workshops.
• Completion of homework assignments.
• Pass a comprehensive exam with a minimum of 80 percent.
• Lead a Lean Six Sigma DMAIC (an acronym for Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve and Control) project to positive outcomes and closure.
“On behalf of NCH, I would like to congratulate Alysia, Clare, Stacey, Mandy and Heather on this noteworthy accomplishment,” said Chief Executive Officer Tom Mee. “The dedication to this process is another example of our employees’ commitment to our communities, and an integral part of North Country Healthcare’s journey to high reliability. Our providers, patients, staff, and volunteers will be beneficially impacted by their work to reduce waste and variability. In turn, the patient experience across North Country Healthcare will be enhanced.”
Named a 2020 Best Place to Work by Modern Healthcare, North Country Healthcare is a non-profit affiliation of four medical facilities in the White Mountains Region of New Hampshire. Member organizations include Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency in Littleton. North Country Healthcare is proud to be the largest employer in the North Country. To learn more, go to northcountryhealth.org.
