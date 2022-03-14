Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Weeks Medical Center announce the expansion of diabetes self-management education services and support from Colebrook into Lancaster.
“Diabetes self-management education provides daily self-management skills that are absolutely essential for people to effectively navigate the 24/7 challenges of living with diabetes,” commented Linda Cann, MSEd, the American Diabetes Association Vice President of Professional Services. “Education can help keep individuals healthy and prevent or delay the serious complications of diabetes.”
The expanded program has earned The ADA’s Education Recognition Certificate, assuring that educational services in both locations meet the national standards for diabetes self-management education and support.
Mary Beth Kenison, APRN, CDCES diabetes program medical director and irogram instructor said: “We are pleased to provide diabetes self-management education and support services, which meet national standards for excellence and quality, to our neighbors, families and friends.”
The national standards were developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983 and were revised by the diabetes community in 1994, 2000, 2007, 2012 and 2017.
“Evidenced-based education for people with diabetes means that we provide high quality, comprehensive education and support to people in the North Country who are living with diabetes,” said Wanita Begin, RN CDCES, WCC, the diabetes education program coordinator and instructor at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital.
Lindsay Lea, chief nursing officer at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital identifies this as “an important collaboration that supports our friends and neighbors throughout New Hampshire’s north country.” Lea explains, “When we talk about offering the tools and education necessary for self-management, we are really talking about empowerment and freedom, and both of those things can lead to more fulfilling lives for people with diabetes.”
The program expansion was funded by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and is supported through New Hampshire’s Community Health Access Network.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2017 National Diabetes Statistic Report, there are 30.3 million people or 9.4 percent of the population in the United States who have diabetes. While an estimated 23.1 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 7.2 million people are not aware that they have this disease.
Each day, more than 4,110 Americans are diagnosed with diabetes.
The ADA’s Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. in 2017 confirms diabetes as the nation’s most expensive chronic health-care condition at $327 billion.
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital is a Critical Access Hospital located in Colebrook, New Hampshire with a mission to improve the well-being of the rural communities it serves by promoting health and ensuring access to quality care.
For more information contact: wanita.begin@northcountryhealth.org or call (603) 388-4305, or for the Lancaster site, contact ashley.clauss@northcountryhealth.org or (603) 788-5685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.