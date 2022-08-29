CONCORD — The Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with New Hampshire’s Youth Success Project, announced on Aug. 9, that New Hampshire has been selected to receive more than $2 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address youth homelessness across the state. 

The two-year, $2.2 million grant through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program will support the coordinated community plan for the Balance of State Continuum of Care, which covers the geographic areas outside of Manchester and Greater Nashua.

