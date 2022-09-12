CONCORD — More than two dozen mental health clinicians in New Hampshire now have a better understanding of the grit and exhaustion felt by the first responders they seek to treat. 

Thirty clinicians successfully completed “Treating Fire Service Members in Behavioral Heath Settings,” on Sept. 8. This first-of-its-kind two-day, in-person training program was designed to provide mental health experts with cultural competence in emergency services and assist them with offering effective care and treatment to first responders. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.