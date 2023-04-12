ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — After three years, local hospitals and healthcare clinics have relaxed masking requirements for patients, visitors, and staff.

North Country Healthcare, which includes Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, announced that effective Monday, April 10 it is no longer requiring masks within its facilities. Screening will also be discontinued.

