ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — After three years, local hospitals and healthcare clinics have relaxed masking requirements for patients, visitors, and staff.
North Country Healthcare, which includes Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster, Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, and North Country Home Health and Hospice Agency, announced that effective Monday, April 10 it is no longer requiring masks within its facilities. Screening will also be discontinued.
In announcing the decision, NCH cited the N.H. Hospital Association’s assertion that with declining COVID-19 transmission and increasing population immunity, hospitals and health care facilities remain safe places for patients to receive both routine and emergency care.
“From the pandemic’s beginning, NCH has continued to follow best practices through data and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control,” commented Ed Laverty, PA-C, Incident Command Chair. “The safety and comfort of our patients, providers, employees and volunteers will continue to remain the highest of priorities.”
Although the wearing of masks will no longer be required within its facilities, NCH and its affiliates will continue to make masks available for those who feel more comfortable wearing one. Furthermore, NCH providers, employees and volunteers will wear masks when within close contact of anyone requesting that one be worn. Staff treating a patient with COVID or suspected of having COVID are asked to wear a mask.
NCH thanked all its providers, employees, volunteers and visitors who adhered to the mask mandate during more than three years of the pandemic.
Coos County Family Health Services CEO Ken Gordon said as of April 10 wearing a mask is optional for employees, patients and visitors who have no cold or flu symptoms. Those experiencing cold and flu symptoms are asked to continue wearing a mask in both public and private areas. Surgical masks and hand sanitizers are available at registration desks and public areas.
Patients no longer have to call from their vehicles before entering CCFHS facilities and temperature screening has also been discontinued. Patients and visitors will be asked if they have cold or flu symptoms. Waiting room restrictions are lifted as well.
Non-essential visitors who are symptomatic should not enter CCFHS facilities. Symptomatic employees and those who have tested positive for Covid-19 should consult with their supervisors before returning to work.
Gordon said his agency will continue to monitor COVID data and will adjust the guidelines if there is an unexpected surge in COVID cases.
“Your patience and understanding is deeply appreciated and has helped to save lives, prevent illness and has kept others safe,” Gordon said.
Requirements are different at nursing homes. Coos County Nursing Home Administrator Lynn Beede said there is no change from the guidelines issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control last Sept. 27. She said masks requirements “fluctuate with transmission levels, community levels, facility specific conditions (communicable disease outbreak), individual need and/or their perception of risk. What we do today can change tomorrow or moment to moment.”
Visitors who are not feeling well can still arrange a virtual visit.
Beede said staff mask use in resident areas is depend on transmission and community levels. When levels are low, she said masks are not required when providing direct care but said while transmission levels are slowly easing, those moments have been short-lived. Beede said the need for staff to be masked most of the time continues to tak a psychological toll on residents who don’t get to see the faces of people who in many cases become their family.
On its web page, St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, said masks are required but during times of moderate or low county transmission, visitors can take their masks off when they are in a private room.
