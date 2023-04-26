LITTLETON — Littleton Regional Healthcare welcomed a new director of perioperative services in early April.
Michael Babcock, BBA, RN will oversee LRH’s surgical services, same-day surgery, endoscopy, and central sterile departments.
Babcock comes to LRH with nearly 30 years of leadership experience in perioperative services in teaching, community and critical access hospitals. His approach as a leader has resulted in great success over the years in restructuring the surgical services of organizations to increase efficiency, enhance collaboration amongst surgical team members and improve the patient experience.
Babcock’s experience includes six years as a Navy Corpsman and 14 years as a registered nurse in the U.S. Army Reserves. He has led operating rooms and surgical services teams throughout the country. He played an instrumental role in the development of neuroscience trauma and cardiovascular programs, and performing New Hampshire’s first surgical benchmarking study.
Littleton Regional Healthcare Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Koren Superchi said, “Michael has a proven history of producing concrete, qualitative results when it comes to improved patient satisfaction, surgical efficiency and internal communications amongst a cohesive team.”
In one of his most recent roles, Babcock assisted the organization in the implementation of a new electronic health records system. In October of 2022, LRH introduced the same EHR, Cerner, and converted away from its previously used multiple systems. Babcock’s experience with Cerner further supports his ability to serve LRH and its patients at a high level.
“It is evident that Michael is forward-thinking as well as a mentor to those who work alongside him. He is a great fit for the culture here at LRH and his expertise will certainly be an asset to us,” added Superchi.
