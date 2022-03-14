Hospice Agency looking for volunteers

North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency volunteer Lori Beaulieu is pictured delivering memory bears to NCHHHA's main office. Memory bears are one of the many projects volunteers participate in. Memory bears are made with pieces of clothing from a deceased family member that are given to remaining family members as a memento of that person. (COURTESY PHOTO)
LITTLETON — North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency is looking for people interested in serving as volunteers to participate in their upcoming Hospice Volunteer Training program.
The program is an in-person free event that will be held at the Weeks Medical Office Building in Whitefield on four dates: April 1, 8, 15 and 22 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Those interested in participating must attend all four dates. The program is being facilitated by Hospice and Palliative Care Liaison Gwen Dovholuk. The range of topics presented and contemplated in the group include: the history and philosophy of hospice, perspectives on death and dying, self-care, communication and listening skills, signs of impending death and comfort care, grief and loss, and care of spirit.
NCHHHA is an affiliate of North Country Healthcare, serving all of Coos and the northern half of Grafton County.
Director of Hospice and Palliative Care Alyssa Lennon said the agency is looking for more volunteers as the limitations created by the COVID-19 pandemic, reduced the number of volunteers for the approximately 80 patients the agency currently serves.
Lennon said that anyone can volunteer and that volunteers tend to be people who are kind, caring and compassionate. Lennon added that volunteers help in a wide variety of ways and that there aren’t really any specific skills needed to be a volunteer. She said participants will learn everything they need to know from the training.
In addition to Dovholuk, Lennon said the event will include a variety of guest speakers discussion a number of different topics.
Participating in the hospice training does not commit individuals to become volunteers.
Participants can decide after completing the program if they wish to continue and join the NCHHHA Hospice Volunteer Program. The opportunities hospice volunteers can provide for patients include companionship and respite care, sitting vigil in the last hours, supportive tasks in the home (i.e., cooking, walking the dog), bereavement support, hospice administrative assistance, and professional services (i.e., massage therapy, reiki, grooming, music therapy – all professional services require proof of licensure/certification depending on profession).
To register for the training or for further information, please call 603-444-5317 or email Gwen at gdovholuk@nchhha.org. Pre-registration is required.
