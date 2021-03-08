WASHINGTON D.C. — The Department of Homeland Security announced steps to fully implement the bipartisan STOP Act that Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) worked to pass into law in order to strengthen efforts to block illegal drug trafficking.
The bill, which Hassan cosponsored, was signed into law in 2018 to curb the shipment of deadly fentanyl and other synthetic drugs that are being sent through the mail, often through China, to drug traffickers in the United States.
During a December 2020 hearing, Hassan pressed Department of Homeland Security officials over delays in its implementation.
Hassan also participated in a 2019 Congressional delegation to China, where she pressed Chinese officials to ensure that packages coming to the United States from China had the advance electronic data that is now required by law.
Hassan said: “Congress came together, working across the aisle to pass critical legislation to help prevent the illegal trafficking of opioids that are getting shipped to the United States, fueling addiction and overdose deaths. I am pleased that the Department of Homeland Security is now doing its part to fully implement our law. I will continue to work on a bipartisan basis and with the administration to hold China accountable and block illegal opioid shipments from coming into our country."
