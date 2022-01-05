BERLIN -- If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s that we all need to focus on our health, and good health includes physical, mental, and emotional care. In late winter and spring of 2022, the Great North Woods Libraries, which include Berlin, Gorham, Randolph, and Fortier libraries, are partnering to present a series of free Zoom programs that celebrate health and self-care. All programs will be on the first Wednesdays of the month, at 6 p.m.
Winter can be a tough time for many but getting outside for any kind of physical activity is a step in the right direction. On February 2, explore the world of backcountry skiing with Jeff Leigh from the New England Ski Museum in Before and Beyond the Lifts: Sketches of Backcountry Skiing. Jeff Leich has been the Executive Director of New England Ski Museum in Franconia, NH since 1997. Leich is the editor of the Journal of the New England Ski Museum, and produces most of the exhibits that the Museum changes on an annual basis. His presentations are based on the Museum’s annual exhibits.
You can help beat the winter blues by Building a Winter Wellness Toolbox on March 2. Lesley Wotton, LCMHC, a trauma-informed therapist, will provide strategies and examples of what a Wellness toolbox might include to help improve your mental health. Lesley lives in Whitefield, NH with her husband, Larry; they have four grown children and nine grandchildren, which keep them busy. Lesley enjoys spending time with her family and hiking. She is a graduate of Springfield College and received her Master’s Degree in Mental Health Counseling. She has been in the social service field for 15 years; her current position is at Northern Human Services as a mental health clinician.
Once upon a time, local food was available from grocery stores in every neighborhood. On April 6, discover How to build a Food Co-op: Vision to Reality. Peter Higbee and Sarah Clemmitt, AFC Board President and Secretary of the Androscoggin Food Co-Op will present a look at the history of the Food Co-op movement and the steps necessary to bring a new Food Co-op to the Androscoggin Valley. Peter retired in 2016 after a long career in human services. Sarah is a teacher in Gorham. They're both on the board of the Androscoggin Food Co-op.
In today’s fast-paced world, we all need a little inspiration to cook healthy home-made meals. On May 4, watch a live, easy to make Healthy Cooking demonstration with award-winning Chef Travis Giles. With 34 years of culinary experience, Travis knows his way around a kitchen. For the past 17 years, he enthusiastically shares his love of food as a professor of Culinary Arts at White Mountains Community College and New Hampshire Culinary Institute.
This program is a free Zoom event, and all are welcome. Preregistration is required at wmcc.edu/library-events/ Please call the White Mountains Community College Fortier Library with questions at (603) 342-3087.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.