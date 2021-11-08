WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) is encouraging Granite Staters to sign up for health care during the open enrollment period, which started Nov. 1 and goes through Jan. 15, by visiting healthcare.gov.
Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, which Hassan helped pass into law, Granite Staters who get their health insurance on the ACA marketplace are, on average, paying almost half as much in premiums and saving nearly $1,000 per person per year.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to put the health of Granite Staters at risk, it is more important than ever to safeguard and strengthen access to affordable health care,” said Hassan. “The American Rescue Plan included important priorities that I supported to help drive down the costs of health insurance on the ACA marketplace — making health insurance more affordable than ever for thousands of Granite Staters. The Affordable Care Act has been transformative for millions of Americans, providing a lifeline for many people with pre-existing conditions. I urge Granite Staters to go online to shop for coverage so that they can find the health care plan that works best for them.”
Many Granite Staters may be able to access financial aid to help lower monthly premium costs. You can find out if you’re eligible at healthcare.gov/lower-costs/qualifying-for-lower-costs/.
