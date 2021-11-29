GORHAM -- McDonalds Owner/Operator Peter Napoli and the N.H. Department of Public Health are partnering to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic to help the local community fight against the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to representatives from McDonald’s and NH Department of Public Health, local government officials may also be in attendance.
The clinic will take place today, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at McDonald’s, located at 214 Main Street in Gorham. Area residents can choose between the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome.
