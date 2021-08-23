SILVER SPRINGS, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23.
The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty (koe-mir’-na-tee), for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older.
The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., said, “The FDA’s approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product."
She continued, "While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.”
Since Dec. 11, 2020, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has been available under emergency use authorization for people age 16 and older, and the authorization was expanded to include those 12 through 15 years of age on May 10.
Emergency use authorizations can be used by the FDA during public health emergencies to provide access to medical products that may be effective in preventing, diagnosing or treating a disease, provided that the FDA determines that the known and potential benefits of a product, when used to prevent, diagnose, or treat the disease, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.
FDA-approved vaccines undergo the agency’s standard process for reviewing the quality, safety and effectiveness of medical products.
For all vaccines, the FDA evaluates data and information included in the manufacturer’s submission of a biologics license application. A application is a comprehensive document that is submitted to the agency providing very specific requirements.
For Comirnaty, the biologics license application builds on the extensive data and information previously submitted that supported the emergency use authorization, such as preclinical and clinical data and information, as well as details of the manufacturing process, vaccine testing results to ensure vaccine quality, and inspections of the sites where the vaccine is made.
The agency conducts its own analyses of the information in the biologics license application to make sure the vaccine is safe and effective and meets the FDA’s standards for approval.
