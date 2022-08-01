Executive Council rejects funding three health care clinics

The audience last Wednesday at the Executive Council meeting at New England College in Henniker. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org

HENNIKER — For the fourth time, the current Republican-controlled Executive Council has rejected a series of contracts for health care at reproductive clinics throughout the state, impacting thousands of low-income women.

