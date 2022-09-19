Memorial drive-thru clinic.jpg

Memorial Hospital staff talk with patients lined up in their cars at the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Memorial Hospital in November 2021. The hospital plans another vaccination drive-thru clinic for Saturdays in September and October to give people the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu vaccines. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

NORTH CONWAY — Drive-thru vaccine clinics will be open to the public at Memorial Hospital starting Sept. 24 and continuing on Saturdays through Oct. 29, excluding Oct. 8. The clinic will be open between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturdays at the Hospital’s main entrance and will have seasonal flu vaccines and the new bivalent COVID-19 booster available.

Anyone interested can drive up to the main entrance without having to register in advance or make an appointment. Participants should come prepared with a health insurance card if they have one and plan for enough time to stay for fifteen minutes after receiving their immunizations for routine monitoring. Mount Washington Valley Rural Health Primary Care at Memorial Hospital is hosting these clinics for patients and the general public.

