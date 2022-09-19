Memorial Hospital staff talk with patients lined up in their cars at the drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Memorial Hospital in November 2021. The hospital plans another vaccination drive-thru clinic for Saturdays in September and October to give people the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots as well as flu vaccines. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
NORTH CONWAY —Drive-thru vaccine clinics will be open to the public at Memorial Hospital starting Sept. 24 and continuing on Saturdays through Oct. 29, excluding Oct. 8. The clinic will be open between 8 a.m. and noon on Saturdays at the Hospital’s main entrance and will have seasonal flu vaccines and the new bivalent COVID-19 booster available.
Anyone interested can drive up to the main entrance without having to register in advance or make an appointment. Participants should come prepared with a health insurance card if they have one and plan for enough time to stay for fifteen minutes after receiving their immunizations for routine monitoring. Mount Washington Valley Rural Health Primary Care at Memorial Hospital is hosting these clinics for patients and the general public.
“Our team hosted drive-thru clinics last year and did a great job making vaccinations super convenient and easy to get,” says Art Mathisen, Memorial Hospital President. “The drive-thru concept is a great holdover from the early lessons of the pandemic. This year it aligned perfectly with the new bivalent COVID-19 booster roll out.”
Seasonal flu vaccines are available to anyone 6 months or older. The bivalent COVID-19 booster has been updated and formulated to protect against the latest Omicron variants. It is available to anyone twelve or older who previously received the primary COVID-19 vaccine series. Both can be administered at the same time.
“Fall is the ideal time to get a flu vaccine,” explains Matthew Dunn, Chief Medical Officer. “We’re glad to provide this convenient opportunity for our community to get both the flu shot and the bivalent booster at once. It’s important for folks to take the time to protect themselves and their families from unnecessary illness.”
For those who are interested in the bivalent COVID-19 booster but unable to make it to a Saturday drive-thru clinic, book an appointment online atvaccine.mainehealth.orgor call (603) 356-5472. Patients can book appointments at any time with their primary care team. Those who aren’t patients can book an appointment Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call (603) 356-5472.
