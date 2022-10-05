BERLIN — COVID-19 activity remains stable in the valley with an ever-so-slight uptick reported in hospital cases.

Health care providers are urging the public to take advantage of current stable conditions to get updated on COVID boosters, flu shots and routine medical appointments to build immunity. Several providers noted there are predictions that the country could face a bad flu season this fall coupled with increasing levels of COVID as activities move inside.

