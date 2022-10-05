BERLIN — COVID-19 activity remains stable in the valley with an ever-so-slight uptick reported in hospital cases.
Health care providers are urging the public to take advantage of current stable conditions to get updated on COVID boosters, flu shots and routine medical appointments to build immunity. Several providers noted there are predictions that the country could face a bad flu season this fall coupled with increasing levels of COVID as activities move inside.
The Androscoggin Valley COVID group met Sept. 29 via zoom to share information and resources on the pandemic as it has for over two years.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital officials reported the hospital averages three staff members out with COVID but in spite of that, Vice President of Patient Care Services Brian O’Hearn said staffing is stable. He said there is a slight increase in admissions due to COVID, with the emergency room seeing an increase in elderly patients.
In a written report delivered to the group, Coos County Nursing Home Administrator Lynn Beede had 10 residents and six staff testing positive as of Oct. 1.
While not present at the Zoom meeting, the federal Bureau of Prisons reported on its web page, that there were 21 residents and 15 staff confirmed positive on Oct. 3.
Coos County Family Health Services COO Valerie Hart said since Sept. 1, her agency has conducted 48 tests for COVID with 14 positive results. CCFHS remains a test-to-treat facility and provided oral antiviral treatments to nine individuals during that time.
During that time period, Hart said the health agency administered 103 vaccines including bivalent boosters. The bivalent booster is available for those over 12 years of age and Hart said they have preordered the booster for those between 5 and 12 years of age and hope to have that available soon. The bivalent booster is designed for the newer Omicron variant and is considered an important protection against the severe symptoms that come with that variant.
Hart said they continue to provide the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 years old and older and the Moderna vaccine for children from 6 months to 5 years old. As well, she said the Novavax vaccine is offered to individuals 12 and older as a primary vaccine.
Hart said the response for the bivalent booster has not been as robust as the initial COVID vaccines and CCFHS is working to promote the vaccine.
“When we had the primary series, there was lots of vaccines, you know, mass vaccination clinics and people were flocking to them by the hundreds. And that's not what's happening this time — with the COVID bivalent booster you would think that that we would see that interest, but that's not what we're seeing,” Hart said.
Asked why interest in the booster appears to be declining, Gorham Fire Chief Phil Cloutier said he thinks people who got vaccinated and came down with COVID and survived don’t see the need for a vaccine.
“How do you convince somebody that has gotten COVID, didn't really feel sick, and there's no guarantee that a vaccine is going to help those — that's a hard sell,” he said.
But Kris van Bergen-Buteau, head of the North Country Health Consortium, said the group needs to emphasize that vaccinated individuals were protected and survived COVID because they were vaccinated.
“And it's just the continued messaging that being vaccinated doesn't mean you don't contract the virus, it means that if you contract the virus, you're not as acutely ill, and you're at less risk of death or hospitalization. And that's the benefit,” she said.
CCFHS also has doses of the Monkeypox vaccine available but Hart said they have given out only a handful of the shots. She said it is available by appointment to people with potential exposure to Monkeypox such as health-care workers.
CCFHS offers both testing and vaccines and people can call 603-752-2040 to schedule an appointment.
White Mountain Community College President Charles Lloyd J reported the college is fully open and the community can use the facility including meals at the Bistro. Lloyd said it is nice to have the people back.
SAU 20 Superintendent of Schools David Backler reported he tested positive for COVID two weeks ago and was out five days. He said it has been nice to see the schools get back into a more academically focused model.
Brenda Gagne of Tri-County Community Action said they have had six staff people out with COVID since Sept. 1 but she said most were family related. She said they also had a couple of staffers with the flu.
The COVID group tentatively set Oct. 20 for its next meeting.
