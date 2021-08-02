BERLIN — For one area doctor, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have shifted the normal schedule of births in the county causing a slight statistical “baby boom” toward to the end of 2021.
Dr. Brianne Teaboldt with Coos County Family Health Services recently said her clinic is seeing more pregnancies than usual with births expected toward the end of the year, which she attributed in part to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teaboldt, who was interviewed by the Sun in early July, said between early July and December some 35 babies are expected to be born. She said that during the previous months of April, May and June, only six babies were born, with two coming in April, none in May and four in June. By comparison, she said eight babies were born in April 2020, five in May 2020 and six in June 2020.
Teaboldt said generally her experience is that births are pretty steady throughout the year, although spikes can happen from time to time.
“My initial inclination when COVID happened and things shut down last March was that we were going to see a spike nine months from then, we didn’t see a spike however,” she said.
Teaboldt said the clinic did see seven births in February, but nothing out of the ordinary. Then births hit a lull period in the spring before spiking in the last several months of the year. Teaboldt said the overall birth numbers for 2021 at the clinic will not be much different from what they were in 2020 but the period of a low number of births and then the spike is different.
“What is different about this year is there was a significant lull in April, May and June and then suddenly several more (births) per month,” she said. “It may or may not last.”
Teaboldt said while she was simply speculating she feels that during the early parts of the shutdowns attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic people were a little more cautious regarding family planning issues. She added that her visits for traditional family planning, contraceptive care and reproductive care have remained steady during the pandemic. She said with several clinics around the state closing down in the early phases of the COVID pandemic there was concern in the medical profession that this could result in an uptick in births as patients would have less access to contraceptive care, but said that this really didn’t happen.
Teaboldt said she does feel like there is a correlation between the COVID-19 virus and both the spring lull in 2021 and the significant uptick in births for the rest of the year. She said the lack of births in the spring corresponds to the summer months of 2020, when some of the COVID restrictions were lifting and people were freer to get out and engage in normal summer activities, but might not have been as concerned with planning a family.
She said the uptick in births corresponds with late 2020 and the early months of 2021 when life started returning somewhat to normal, with people again thinking about their futures and family planning activities.
Of the 35 births anticipated over the next several months, Teaboldt said there isn’t a major demographic shift in the age ranges she would expect to see for expectant parents, noting that the ages of expectant mothers was typical what she would expect to see.
Teaboldt said 15 of the anticipated births are to first time parents, while the other 20 are to families who already have children.
