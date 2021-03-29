WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced that New Hampshire community health centers are being awarded $20,217,250 to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Specifically, the funding is being awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will help Granite State community health centers increase COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as virus testing and treatment for the populations they serve.
It will also help expand their operational capacities both during and after the pandemic. In total, the American Rescue Plan contains $15.05 billion to enhance, expand and bolster the distribution and administration of vaccines.
In this first allotment, New Hampshire received $20,217,250.
The Coos County Family Health Services, Inc. in Berlin will receive $2,372,500.
The Indian Stream Health Center in Colebrook will receive $1,033,625.
This funding follows earlier announcements by the delegation of the award of $350 million for Granite State schools through the American Rescue Plan’s $122 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, as well as $40,953,829 to help expand COVID-19 testing in Granite State schools, an initial installment of funding awarded through the new COVID relief law’s $47.8 billion allocated for COVID-19 testing.
Shaheen said, “Vaccines are the key to ending this pandemic, reopening our schools and economy and returning a sense of normalcy back to our everyday lives.”
She said the funding is crucial to bringing the state closer to the goal of ensuring all Granite Staters are able to get vaccinated.
"These funds are especially important for our rural communities and will provide a necessary boost in assistance, which they urgently need," she said.
Hassan said, “Community health centers have always played a vital role in getting all Granite Staters the affordable health care that they need — especially in rural and underserved communities."
Kuster said the federal funds will deliver much-needed support to community health centers to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment.
“Safe, effective COVID-19 vaccines are some of our best tools against this pandemic, but unless we bolster our vaccine infrastructure to get shots into arms efficiently and equitably across our N.H. communities, we will remain one step behind this virus," she said.
