Partnership with Littleton Regional Healthcare brings new health-care options to once-underserved areas
LINCOLN — ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care announced that its newest walk-in clinic in Lincoln is now open.
The clinic, located at 33 Railroad St. is a joint venture with Littleton Regional Healthcare and will provide high-quality, convenient, and affordable urgent care, telemedicine and occupational health services to New Hampshire’s White Mountains and surrounding communities.
“Health-care options in this area were once limited. This partnership allows us to provide accessible, convenient care to residents and tourists of the Lincoln/Woodstock region and surrounding areas. Our providers are fully supported by the resources and specialties available at Littleton Regional Healthcare,” says ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care founder and CEO Marcus Hampers, MD.
The new urgent care clinic offers on-demand care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries while reducing wait times and costs. Urgent care patients can easily get referrals for necessary follow-up care with one of the specialists at Littleton Regional Healthcare.
ClearChoiceMD can provide treatment for a wide range of ailments, such as sprains and strains, minor burns, coughs, sore throats and flu-like symptoms. Additionally, the clinic offers COVID-19 testing, physicals, vaccinations and occupational health services. The state-of-the-art facility also has on-site laboratory and X-ray services, as well as prescription medications patients can take home.
Robert Nutter, president & CEO at Littleton Regional Healthcare said, “We are very pleased to partner with ClearChoiceMD to bring high-quality and affordable healthcare to Lincoln and the surrounding area. Increasing access to health care is a vital part of our mission and we continue to seek opportunities to expand health-care services to Lincoln and the surrounding area.”
The new co-branded clinic in Lincoln is open seven days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care is a rapidly expanding New England-based, physician-founded and led Urgent Care company based in New London. It currently operates 16 walk-in centers across the region.
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care walk-in centers are open 12 hours a day, seven days a week. All centers are staffed by board-certified providers capable of treating patients of all ages who have urgent non-life-threatening medical needs.
ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care’s state-of-the-art facilities offer on-site laboratory services X-rays, and prescription medications you can take home. To learn more, go to ccmdcenters.com.
Littleton Regional Healthcare, located at 600 St. Johnsbury Road in Littleton, is a community-based, non-profit, critical access hospital, serving nine communities in its primary service area and 14 communities in its secondary service area. LRH offers 55 primary and specialty services, providing access to primary and specialty care close to home for those who reside in the North Country of New Hampshire and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. For more information, go to littletonhealthcare.org.
