Becky Bean from Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital named a NH Healthcare Hero

(Left-to-right) Scott Colby, President and CEO of North Country Health and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Lindsay Lea, RN and chief nursing officer and VP, Clinical Services at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, recognize Becky Bean as the N.H. Healthcare Hero in the North Country. (NH HEALTHCARE HEROES COURTESY PHOTO)
COLEBROOK — New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the North Country region, Becky Bean from Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook was named a N.H. Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14 for going above and beyond the call of duty in caring for patients.
For its third year, theNH Healthcare Heroesinitiative has recognized the dedication, courage and commitment of the state’s healthcare community. One healthcare hero and two runners-up from seven regions were recently selected from across the state through nominations submitted by colleagues, family, friends and patients. In total, 21 healthcare heroes and 42 runners-up have been recognized.
“The pressures on our healthcare workers remain significant as we continually hear stories of how these individuals are asked to do more in critical jobs that involve the health and welfare of our citizens,” said Roxie Severance, healthcare sector advisor for theNew Hampshire Sector Partnerships Initiative. “These recognitions help boost morale for entire organizations and shine a light on the work done not only in front-line healthcare but behind the scenes so that care can be delivered and maintained. Congratulations to these amazing winners and runners-up!”
Bean, who lives in Errol, has been an LPN at the hospital for over 40 years. Serving as a licensed practical nurse at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, Bean plays an important role supporting doctors and nurses caring for patients of all ages. She also serves as a volunteer advanced emergency medical technician. Her nominator said, “Becky truly lives and breathes her profession. I have never met an AEMT or a nurse, who gives of themselves as entirely as Becky does on a daily basis. The world could use more people like her.”
In 2020, the healthcare sector team at SPI developed the N.H. Healthcare Heroes effort to shine a light on the essential roles in healthcare. SPI is a collaborative, industry-led program that provides funding, training expertise and other resources to help companies within a growing industry sector collaborate on workforce development needs together.
