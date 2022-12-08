Becky Bean from Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital named a NH Healthcare Hero

(Left-to-right) Scott Colby, President and CEO of North Country Health and Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital and Lindsay Lea, RN and chief nursing officer and VP, Clinical Services at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, recognize Becky Bean as the N.H. Healthcare Hero in the North Country. (NH HEALTHCARE HEROES COURTESY PHOTO)

COLEBROOK — New Hampshire’s healthcare community has endured extraordinary and unimaginable circumstances over the last few years. As one of the state’s largest sectors comprised of 60,000 dedicated individuals, healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty to heal, keep safe and ensure residents are well-cared for. In the North Country region, Becky Bean from Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook was named a N.H. Healthcare Hero and honored during a pinning ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14 for going above and beyond the call of duty in caring for patients. 

For its third year, the NH Healthcare Heroes initiative has recognized the dedication, courage and commitment of the state’s healthcare community. One healthcare hero and two runners-up from seven regions were recently selected from across the state through nominations submitted by colleagues, family, friends and patients. In total, 21 healthcare heroes and 42 runners-up have been recognized. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.