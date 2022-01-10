Lily Bohlke, New Hampshire News Connection
Supply-chain issues, inflation and job loss during the pandemic have put many families' food security at risk.
In New Hampshire, food insecurity remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, and recent census surveys show 7 percent of households are considered food insecure, and the number jumps to 8 percent for households with children.
Jessica Gorhan, deputy director of New Hampshire Hunger Solutions, said the Granite State could do a much better job at utilizing federal nutrition dollars for programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the one for Women, Infants and Children.
"For WIC, we only serve about 44 percent of those who are eligible," said Gorhan. "And for SNAP, we rank 39th in the country. For SNAP participation, New Hampshire misses overall 18 percent of independent individuals who are eligible but not enrolled."
Gorhan added that among the state's older population, that number is closer to 60 percent.
She noted there's a bill before the New Hampshire General Court to increase SNAP outreach, SB 404, which is currently in the Health and Human Services Committee, that would help let more people know they could be receiving benefits. A public hearing on the bill is scheduled for Jan. 26.
Gorhan noted that even with more people enrolled in SNAP, some residents still might struggle to get enough food on the table. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy institute, SNAP covers roughly a $1.40 per meal per person. Whereas, according to Gorhan, in New Hampshire the average cost of a meal is almost $3.50 per meal per person.
"We need to expand at the federal-level eligibility so that more people have access to SNAP, but we also need to expand the benefits," said Gorhan. "So, some of that has been happening through the pandemic, which has helped to offset the costs, but we know that those things need to be permanent."
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, food prices overall have increased 6.8 percent since November 2020.
Prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs have gone up more than 12 percent and 4 percent for fresh fruits and vegetables.
Gorhan said two bills currently under consideration in the legislature could help. The WIC farmers market incentive bill in the Senate Health and Human Services committee is scheduled to receive a public hearing on Jan. 26. A farm-to-school reimbursement program in the House Education committee is scheduled to receive a public hearing on Jan. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.