Androscoggin Valley Hospital Food Services Department introduces garden program

BERLIN — Androscoggin Valley Hospital, a partner of North Country Healthcare, is pleased to feature its new hydroponic garden, the result of a collaboration with the N.H. Farm to School program.
Working closely with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, the hospital is now growing food locally and using it in meals to patients and staff.
The hydroponic and outdoor gardens produce a monthly harvest to help promote and facilitate healthy eating with seasonal ingredients.
“This and ongoing initiatives with other local food partners provide us the opportunity to grow lettuce, tomatoes, herbs, peppers and cucumbers on-site,” commented Brian Inkell, AVH food services director. “Locally sourced food helps ensure freshness, promote healthy, sustainable resources, and is another example of how the hospital fulfills its mission of delivering the best health care experience to every patient, every day. We always enjoy serving our patients and staff, and look forward to resuming meals in the future for visitors and members of the public.”
The hospital plans to begin a compost program in the near future, to recycle kitchen waste and add nutrients to local soil.
For more information, contact Brian Inkell, at (603) 326-5688.
