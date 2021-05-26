CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Commission on Aging, along with Gov. Chris Sununu, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, and EngAGING NH announce this year’s recipients of the Older Adult Volunteer Awards presented during a virtual ceremony on May 18.
Among those honored was Coos County recipient George Sanschagrin of Berlin.
Sanschagrin volunteers with Coos County RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Persons) senior meals program and was nominated for the award by RSVP director Nancy Malone and the program manager for senior meals and the senior center, Leila Villeneuve.
These awards have been bestowed each year since 1962 during the month of May, coinciding with the nationally celebrated Older Americans Month.
These awards honor individuals or couples age 60 or older who have shown outstanding leadership or achievement as a volunteer serving to build strong communities in each of New Hampshire’s 10 counties.
“Civic minded residents like these award winners who are willing to dig into the weeds and serve their communities are the heroes who make our communities the thriving, welcoming places we want them to be,” Rebecca Sky, executive director of the state Commission on Aging said. “They remind us of the difference any one of us can make at any age. This has been a challenging year that has adversely effected so many. I and all of us on the Commission on Aging are grateful for the opportunity to be able to celebrate and value older adults in our communities.”
Older Americans Month seeks to recognize the contributions of older adults across the nation. This year’s theme, “Communities of Strength”, acknowledges that older adults have built resilience and strength over their lives through successes, failures, joys and difficulties and have much to offer our communities.
Last year, due to the pandemic, the awards were announced but not handed out at a ceremony in May.
The 2020 Coos County recipient was Harold E Marshall Jr. of Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.