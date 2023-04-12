CONCORD— The New Hampshire Department of Education announced that, for the first time since its inception, two New Hampshire students have been chosen as delegates to the National Youth Science Camp in West Virginia. The students are Diya Mahaveer, a senior at Nashua High School South and Molly DellaValla, a junior who is home-educated in Jackson.
Delegates to the National Youth Science Camp represent the highest levels of academic achievement in science and mathematics. The residential science education program honors and challenges high school science students to explore new areas in biological and physical science, art and music.
“New Hampshire is proud to have two academically focused youth that will represent our state at the national level and serve as role models for today’s youth. These two student leaders are curious and eager to change the world with their math interests and scientific research,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner. “They will have the unique opportunity to pursue STEM initiatives and programming from some of the nation’s most influential STEM professionals during this stimulating and engaging camp experience.”
Each year, the governor of West Virginia invites the governor of every state to select two delegates to attend camp. This is the first time New Hampshire has had any applicant meet the requirements to become a delegate for the three-week camp being hosted this summer in the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia.
“This is a testament to the work that Diya and Molly have already accomplished within their high school careers to be chosen for such an incredible adventure,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “Their scholarly initiatives have set them up for a future of success in a variety of STEM careers, and the National Youth Science Camp will surely inspire even more of their leadership in the field.”
