CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Education announced that, for the first time since its inception, two New Hampshire students have been chosen as delegates to the National Youth Science Camp in West Virginia. The students are Diya Mahaveer, a senior at Nashua High School South and Molly DellaValla, a junior who is home-educated in Jackson.

Delegates to the National Youth Science Camp represent the highest levels of academic achievement in science and mathematics. The residential science education program honors and challenges high school science students to explore new areas in biological and physical science, art and music.

