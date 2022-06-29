The following local students graduated May 15 from Saint Michael’s College:
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Two local students graduated from St. Michael's College during recent graduation ceremonies.
Sabrina Connors in Gorham earned a Bachelor of Arts, cum laude in psychology
Kara Mercier in Gorham earned a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in psychology
Daniel Misleh, a leading Catholic environmentalist, told Saint Michael’s graduates on a rainy Sunday morning for the College’s outdoor 115th Commencement that a spirit of deep gratitude and joy should animate each person joining the overwhelming but urgent work of tackling climate change. “We must all do our part to save the earth from our own selfishness and our own foolishness,” said Misleh, founder of Catholic Climate Covenant. He reminded graduates and their families, mostly soaked or under College-provided waterproof ponchos on the main College green, that they already had come unexpectedly through two years of pandemic and the morning’s rain, demonstrating true grit and promise for future perseverance - a theme also asserted by Saint Michael’s President Lorraine Sterritt in earlier remarks. From a class of nearly 480 graduates (including both undergraduates and master’s graduates), 361 undergraduates attended the ceremony alongside 37 graduate students.
