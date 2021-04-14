GORHAM — Gorham Middle High School and Ed Fenn Elementary School as well as the other schools in SAU 20 will comply with Gov. Chris Sununu’s order to return to have students in school five days a week by next Monday, April 19.
But students will go only four days that week because Friday, April 23, will be a day off to allow staff to prepare for the transition. Students will get an extra vacation day, leading into spring vacation week. When students return to classes on May 3 after spring break, they will be in school five days a week.
Superintendent of Schools David Backler outlined the plan at Tuesday’s meeting of the Gorham, Randolph, Shelburne School Board. All of the schools in SAU 20, including the Milan Village School and the Errol Consolidated School, will follow the same schedule.
Currently, the district has in-person instruction four days a week. The district had planned to return to five days a week in-person instruction on May 10, when Sununu issued his order earlier this month.
“We had a really good plan,” Backler said.
Backler praised the staff for being willing to put in the time and work to allow the district to adjust its plans to meet the governor’s deadline.
Board member Ben Mayerson asked if the schools will be able to continue to meet safe distancing standards and Backler said they would even with with 100 percent occupancy.
Backler said the district will continue to allow for remote instruction for those students whose parents choose to have them remain remote.
As many as 30 school districts are believed to have applied for a waiver from meeting the order immediately, including Berlin SAU 3.
Backler said Sununu has threatened that after April 19, the state will only give credit for in-person days. Students in districts that do not comply would have to make up days in June if the district did not comply.
The board approved the plan.
The Berlin school board meets Thursday night and members expect to hear if its request for a waiver was granted. The board had also instructed the administration to begin the planning process in case the waiver request was denied. Berlin has three days of in-person instruction in the middle and high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.