LANCASTER — Meghan Cook of Lancaster was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester at Simmons University in Boston. To qualify, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the term, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
Lancaster resident named to Simmons University dean's list
