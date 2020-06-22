MILAN AND DUMMER — Young readers from the Milan and Dummer communities are invited to take part in an online summer reading program.
Participants will receive weekly themed activity bags related to fairy tales and other beloved adventure stories.
Along with the activity bags, there will be an online program children can access for games, fun, reading, activities related to the "Imagine Your Story" theme.
The 2020 Summer Reading Program is open to young people ranging in age from first through sixth graders.
The program will begin on July 9 and run right through July 30. Registration for this program is due by July 1.
For registration information, call either the Milan Public Library at (603) 449-7307 or The Dummer Public Library at (603) 449-0995.
All programs are free of charge.
