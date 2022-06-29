Gorham High School recently announced the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the school year. The following students were listed.
Grade 9: High Honors: Ayden Corrigan, Laney Downs, Addison Eastman, Lily Gorban, Isaac Langlois, Dalton Lefebvre, Gabriella Ur, Chaise Wade and Abram Wydra.
Honors: Nicole Conrad, Ethan Corrigan, Gavin Corrigan, Brooke Daly, Tori Demers, Risa Gallant, Connor Lemoine, Cassidy Nickerson, Allie Pelletier, Jack Saladino, Marina Santy, Tucker Savage and Evan Taillon.
Grade 10: High Honors: Jake Bartlett, Grace Gilbert, Joshua Laverdure, Mya Platt and Elizabeth Roberge.
Honors: Liam Alnwick, Abraham Backler, Brenna Cloutier, Sedric DeBlois, Joelle DeCilla, Kailee Fillion, Madison Girouard, Sarah Godin, Coleman Keezer, JunSung Montanaro, Trenidy O’Malley, Olivia O’Neil, Camden Pake, Alexa Pelkey and Amber Wilson.
Grade 11: High Honors: Aimee Bousquet, Madison Fillion, Nevaeh King and Alec Wydra.
Honors: Levi Bernard, Grace Brickley, William Carder, Aiden Corrigan, Adam Devoid, Ryan Johnson, Aribella Leveille, John Micucci, Kyle Pike, Anthony Pozzuto, Zoe Platt and Carson Roberge.
Grade 12: High Honors: Caitlin Beals, Andrew Dale, Dominic DeCilla, Halery Desilets, Zoe Grondin, Katherine Laflamme, Nathaniel LeBlanc and Alexander Mayerson.
Honors: Madison Bijeau, Liam Cairns, Sidney Chapman, Alexander Corrigan, Taylor Desilets, Paul Fortier, Hannah Fox, Sage Gallant, Teagan Leclerc, Cody Pike, Xavier Vaillancourt-Locke, Ava Watson and Nolan York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.