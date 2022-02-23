PORTSMOUTH — The Alice M. Yarnold and Samuel Yarnold Scholarship Trust is accepting applications from New Hampshire residents pursuing a degree in the health field.
The trust, created in 1994, has been providing post-secondary school scholarships to New Hampshire residents since 1995.
Known as the Yarnold Scholarship, the funds of the trust are focused on providing financial assistance to deserving New Hampshire residents pursuing degrees in the fields of medicine, nursing and social work. Since its inception in 1995, the trust has awarded over $1 million in scholarship assistance to approximately 1,000 students with awards ranging between $1,000 and $5,000.
Applications for the award are available each year in early spring with all application documents due by the June deadline.
Students interested in receiving an award must complete the application and attach two letters of reference; post-secondary school transcript from the institute, college, university or school they are attending; a completed FAFSA; and respond to a short essay question.
The scholarships are not available to graduating high school seniors, however once those students enroll in and complete the first year of post high school education in the fields of medicine, nursing or social work, they are encouraged to apply for an award.
To receive an application, interested students may contact the Yarnold Scholarship administrative representative, Laura Ramsdell, at 127 Parrott Avenue, Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801 or at (603) 766-9121.
Once completed applications are received, each is reviewed by the three trustees of the trust. The application review focuses on financial need, academic achievement, thoughtfulness of the essay response, and the likelihood the recipient will remain in New Hampshire to practice his/her chosen field in the health-care system.
After each trustee has reviewed all the applications recipients are selected and notified of the award; award checks are mailed to the program the recipient is attending.
Each year, for the past 25 years, 30 to 40 New Hampshire residents have benefited from receiving a Yarnold scholarship. Those recipients have become the doctors, nurses and social workers practicing in New Hampshire health care settings today.
Comments from students who received scholarship assistance for the 2022-23 year include: "What a blessing to receive this generous amount of money ... my deepest appreciation to the trust fund for helping me financially to receive an undergraduate science education." and "Your generosity is overwhelming and will allow me to continue my passion for learning and serving others through nursing."
The trustees are committed to honoring the legacy of Alice and Sam Yarnold in providing opportunity to New Hampshire residents to pursue a career in health care.
