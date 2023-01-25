Jan. 27-29

The Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails. Teams from all over the Northeastern part of the United States will sculpt throughout the weekend and finish at noon on Jan. 29. Spectators can view the entire process, or come or come on Sunday to see the finished products. Go to jacksonnh.com for details.

