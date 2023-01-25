The Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition at Great Glen Trails. Teams from all over the Northeastern part of the United States will sculpt throughout the weekend and finish at noon on Jan. 29. Spectators can view the entire process, or come or come on Sunday to see the finished products. Go to jacksonnh.com for details.
Saturday, Jan. 28
White Mountain Ridge Runners Winter Cookout. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at their Clubhouse at 241 Jericho Road in Berlin, Enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage subs, french fries and a 50/50 raffle to support the local club. For more information, go to whitemtridgerunners.com or wmrrclub on Facebook.
Homestead and Farmers Business Planning Workshop and Potluck. Noon-3:30 at the Tilotson Center in Colebrook. Participants are asked to brink a dish to share at the potluck. The workshop is open to anyone interested in pursuing farming as well as experienced growers. To learn more and register, go to cooshomesteadandfarming.eventbrite.com.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Bill Koch League Ski Club.1:30-3:30 p.m. at Great Glen Trails, 1 Mount Washington Auto Road, Gorham. The club for first-eighth graders, is the youth league of the New England Nordic Ski Association and emphasizes having fun, making new friends, and learning and improving skills all while sliding on snow. To join the club or for more information, go to greatglentrails.com/bkl.
Monday, Jan. 30
2024 Eclipse Planning for Businesses, Town Officials and the Public. 11 a.m.-noon at the Medallion Opera House, Gorham. This nusiness planning event will discuss planning for tourism during the 2024 eclipse. Register at gorhameclipse.eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Nordic Meisters at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1 Mount Washington Auto Road in Gorham. Ski against the clock in the skate and/or classic division, choosing either the long course (about 5k) or the short course ( about 3km), or both. Or ski untimed. For details, call (603) 466-3988.
Hoot Night Open Mic with Host Jonathan Sarty at Wildcat Inn & Tavern. 6-8:30 p.m. at 94 Main St. in Jackson. For details, call (603) 383-4245.
Friday, Feb. 3
Comedian Juston McKinney will perform at the Town and Country Inn and Resort. 9 p.m. as part of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association Ride-In for Camp Sno-Mo. For more information, go to nhsa.com.
Guitarist/singer JP Cormier will perform at the Great North Woods Center for the Arts is at 7 p.m. at the center in Columbia. For more information, go to gnwca.org or call (603) 246-8998.
Saturday, Feb. 4
New Hampshire Snowmobile Association Ride-In for Camp Sno-Mo. Mystery Poker Run. Live music, food and activities at the Gorham Town Common. Saturday night, the fun heads back to the Town and Country Inn at 8 p.m. for a live auction, pizza and cookie buffet, live ’80s music with Back to the Future. For more information, go to nhsa.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Pianist Danny Kennedy to perform at St. Kieran’s Community Center for the Arts, 155 Emery Street in Berlin, at 7 p.m. For more information, go to whitemtridgerunners.com
Saturday, Feb. 18
Classic Rock Band LA Harley performs at the Medallion Opera House at Gorham Town Hall, 20 Park Street in Gorham, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to medallionoperahouse.org
