Baker Michael Casey, a son, was born to Jenny and Tim Casey of Moultonborough, N.H., at The Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H., at 8:15 p.m., Dec. 3, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces. He joins a sister, Emilia Casey. The maternal grandparents are Joanne Baker of Moultonborough, and John Baker of Sugar Hill, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Bettyann Salchli of Moultonborough, and Shawn Casey of Estero, Fla.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Holiday postmarks, extended hours at many post offices
- Better North Country broadband possible
- Town of Gorham swears in seventh police officer
- Volunteers trim mitten tree to keep kids warm
- ‘Tis the season for wreaths, especially when locally made
- City sets lower property tax rate
- Real Estate: Security for Santa
- Calendar of Events for Dec. 15, 2022
Most Popular
Articles
- Cog engineer dies in fall from Mt. WIllard
- Obituary: Esmae Arabella Doucette
- Obituary: James 'Jimmy' Patrick McCarthy
- Community mourns loss of 2 young people at vigil
- Conway selectmen move paid parking forward
- Fire damages Conway home, family displaced
- Vet warns that coyote bit her dog in Whitaker Woods
- Institute of Justice says 'doughnut' ordinance has holes
- Whitaker Woods launching new trails, kiosks
- Obituary: James Cornelius 'Jim' Sheehan Jr.
Images
Videos
Commented
- Nathaniel Gurien: Cannabis unpacked (5)
- Conway selectmen move paid parking forward (4)
- Jim Pietrangelo: Brittney Griner, like LeBron James, is a coward and a bigot (4)
- Non-conforming Market Basket sign gets variance (3)
- Obituary: Robert Francis 'Bob/Elvis' Holmes (3)
- Larry Winefield: Referencing Carter's mother as Thanksgiving Nazi is repugnant (3)
- Peter Hill: President Biden by supporting Ukraine is crushing the middle class (2)
- Tele-Talk responses: What steps are you taking in response to higher home heating bills? (2)
- 25 endangered animals that only live in America (1)
- Teletalk question: What steps are you taking in response to higher home heating bills? (1)
- William Marvel: Impasse-ivity (1)
- Obituary: Mary Eileen Conlon (1)
- Kevin Flynn: Nice work ZBA: allow big Market Basket sign, deny Leavitt's (1)
- Jackson teen offers to plead guilty in sex case (1)
- Bonnie Kimnach: Promoting division (1)
- State DOE doubles down on Tutor.com (1)
- Ebbie finally finds love in new version of 'A Christmas Carol' (1)
- Cog engineer dies in fall from Mt. WIllard (1)
- Selectmen to make parking decision Dec. 6 (1)
- Hold off on paid parking (1)
- Melissa Wood: Why is threatening student allowed back in middle school? (1)
- Vickie Miller: Locals will pay more for parking fees than they save in taxes (1)
- Community mourns loss of 2 young people at vigil (1)
- Jim Salmon: What is driving the great divide in America? Fox News is to blame 598 (1)
- Kenneth L. Bowers: Hassan, Shaheen supporting Biden's crazy nonsense (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.