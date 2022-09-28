BERLIN — City councilors last week voted to accept the $39,605,000 settlement awarded to the state of New Hampshire for the role pharmaceutical companies played in the addictions and deaths caused.
City officials said it is not yet known how much of that money the city of Berlin will see, either directly or in servcies to the North Country, but at least one city official said it is a start toward repairing some of the damage caused by those companies overselling opioids and not properly advising people of the addiction risks they pose.
Rural communities in New Hampshire, particularly those in the state’s North Country, are not immune to the public health crises of urban and suburban areas.
Unlike Manchester and Nashua, though, resources to treat people addicted to opiates in less populated areas like Berlin are not as available.
This includes the writing of grants for treatment-related programs.
To date, 17 people in the city have died due to drug overdoses, according to City Councilor and former Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency.
Several national and global pharmaceutical companies, including Janssen Pharmaceuticals, are making financial settlements and paying millions of dollars to U.S. states that sued to hold drug manufacturers and distributors accountable for the national opioid epidemic.
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, based in Beerse, Belgium, and owned by Johnson & Johnson, is one such company in the spotlight. Earlier, the state attorney general announced settlements with other pharmaceutical or retail concerns centered around the opioid epidemic.
After attorneys’ or processing fees, 85 percent of the $39.6 million settlement will be available for grants and the other 15 percent will be split between the communities who filed the lawsuit.
“It’s certainly not as much money as we would like,” Morency said during the council’s meeting. “But it’s a start.”
The reason for the settlement award gets to the heart of the matter, as Morency noted: “for overselling and putting out opioids in our community — the damage has been done.”
Mayor Paul Grenier thanked Morency for his leadership with the lawsuit.
“We’re still working on how to best utilize these monies,” Morency said in an interview after the Sept. 19 city council meeting.
Curbing opioid use and overuse can take a three-prong approach, with enforcement, treatment and education seen as solutions.
“We feel there’s a need for the treatment and education part,” Morency said.
Morency, who also serves as president of the New England Association of Chiefs of Police, said there is no definite answer to resolving the addiction crisis.
He mentions one source of counseling help.
“The best resource we have is people that have been there and have come out of it,” Morency said of addiction. “People have more trust in someone that’s been through an addiction.”
As posted on the state attorney general’s website, doj.nh.gov, New Hampshire is one of the states most adversely affected by the opioid epidemic.
“The state is counted amongst the nation’s top five states with the highest rates of opioid-involved deaths. In 2020, the state experienced an opioid overdose death rate of 26.9 per 100,000 in 2020, which was significantly higher than the national average of 21.4 deaths per 100,000.
“Hundreds more of the state’s residents were rushed to emergency rooms or revived by EMS and other first responders trained to administer naloxone and other overdose antidotes.
“New Hampshire’s most vulnerable residents are not immune from this crisis. The number of infants diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome increased from 52 to 269 in 2015, accounting for 24.4 per 1,000 live hospital births across the state.”
