BERLIN — City councilors last week voted to accept the $39,605,000 settlement awarded to the state of New Hampshire for the role pharmaceutical companies played in the addictions and deaths caused.

City officials said it is not yet known how much of that money the city of Berlin will see, either directly or in servcies to the North Country, but at least one city official said it is a start toward repairing some of the damage caused by those companies overselling opioids and not properly advising people of the addiction risks they pose.

