The spring and summer months are prime home-buying seasons, but the autumn months shouldn’t be overlooked when you are ready to put your house on the market.
There are many factors that help fall home sales including better curb appeal, mild weather, new home buyers wanting to settle in before winter and moving companies are less busy.
To enhance curb appeal, prep the outdoors, mow the lawn, rake the leaves, trim hedges and shrubs, clean the gutters and keep the entry neat and tidy. Hang a colorful wreath on the front door, and place pumpkins, gourds, mums and other fall decorations on the porch and front steps to pique the interest of prospective buyers.
Fall’s mild temperatures are attractive to buyers who may have tired of house hunting during sweltering summer weather. It’s possible in much of early fall to schedule early evening showings because it’s still light outside.
Retirees looking to downsize, empty nesters wanting a change, millennials, and folks whose companies are transferring them to a new location may find the fall months ideal for house-hunting. Purchasing a home in the fall ensures they’ll be well settled in before winter storms strike and in plenty of time to decorate their new home for the holidays.
Moving companies are typically less busy during the fall so sellers and buyers can generally schedule moves without a lengthy wait. The housing inventory has remained very low, so homes for sale are getting plenty of attention without having to compete with a large number of similar properties. Closings are usually faster in the fall, too. With fewer homes for sale, all of the people involved in a closing are generally less busy. That includes the mortgage lender, appraiser, home inspector and the attorneys who handle the closing.
“First impressions count. Buyers want to envision themselves in your home and yard, so anything you can do to make your property appealing is worth a couple of hours or days of your time,” shares Badger Peabody & Smith Realty agent Susan Solar.
To further improve the chances of selling quickly and at or above asking price, take care of any major issues before an inspection. Resolve roof repairs, HVAC issues, water damage and foundation problems. Touch up paint, fix leaky faucets or sticky kitchen drawers. Be sure the furnace or heat pump is in good working order as prospective buyers will want to test them out. Insulate around windows and doors as leaks and drafts are more noticeable in the fall.
Now that the heavy lifting of home repair is done, clean and de-clutter. A deep cleaning and removing clutter and personal items like family photos will help potential buyers visualize themselves in your home. To show off your home to its best advantage clean the windows to let in as much light as possible during fall’s shorter days. Add lamps in every room and turn them on when a showing is scheduled. You want your home to look inviting inside as well as from the street.
You’ve minimized, now really sell it and bring the season indoors. Carry the autumn theme inside with a few carefully selected autumn-hued items that reflect the season. Add a couple of throw pillows or a soft blanket to a sofa or chair to add a warm and welcoming touch. Bake up a batch of apple muffins and have hot cider simmering on the stove on the day of your open house to lend a delicious aroma.
Eileen Alexander is a New Hampshire native, who made a short detour through North Carolina before returning to the Granite State. She has a yen for old homes with character, colorful flower gardens and expansive mountain views. She works for Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
