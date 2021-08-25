WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the eviction moratorium for homeowners of properties financed or guaranteed by USDA through Sept. 30.
In a statement announcing the extension, USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson said, “The United States is still reeling from a nationwide housing affordability crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. USDA is taking this important action to allow individuals and families who face eviction from homes purchased with USDA Single-Family Housing loans more time to maintain safe and stable housing, whether it’s in their current homes, or by obtaining alternative housing options."
The USDA reminded servicers that the single-family foreclosure moratorium also expired on July 31. After that date, no new foreclosure filings should occur until homeowners are reviewed for new options to reduce their payments and stay in their homes.
The USDA released new COVID-19 Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program loss mitigation options on July 23.
Beyond Sept. 30, the USDA will continue to support homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic by making loss mitigation options available to help keep them in their homes.
Homeowners and renters can go to consumerfinance.gov/housing for up-to-date information on their relief options.
In addition, the American Rescue Plan Act includes funding that invests in the people of rural America in the following ways:
• $100 million through September 2022 in rental assistance for very-low-income tenants.
• $39 million in Budget Authority through September 2023 to help refinance direct loans under the Single-Family Housing Loan Program and the Single-Family Housing Repair. Loan program.
• $500 million in Community Facilities Program funds to help rural hospitals and local communities broaden access to COVID-19 vaccines and food assistance.
The American Rescue Plan Act also provides investments into rural communities to expand internet connectivity and establish a homeowner assistance fund.
Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Americans in rural areas. For more information, go to rd.usda.gov.
