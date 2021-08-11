BERLIN — Granite United Way dedicated its annual celebration to those who demonstrated resilience in the past year. Sponsors of the celebration were Bisson’s Sugar House, Androscoggin Valley Hospital and White Mountain Community College.
“This has been an exceptionally challenging year for many of our communities. As part of our annual celebration, we recognized those who rose above the during the COVID-19 pandemic and were there for our neighbors to rely on,” said Patrick Tufts, president and CEO of Granite United Way.
Across the Granite United Way footprint, the organization honored the New Hampshire National Guard for keeping communities and safe and informed throughout the pandemic. They also honored New Hampshire state employees who pivoted in a number of ways, including working with 211 NH to answer COVID-19 calls. Healthcare workers across the state were honored for their boundless compassion and dedication to providing the highest quality of care.
“We are so proud of the way our community stepped up and helped each other during the past year,” said Laura Boucher, area manager for the Northern Region. “This has been a difficult year for so many of our neighbors, and each of these companies and individuals made a positive impact.”
In the Northern Region the following awards have been presented:
Give Award: Paula Caughey of Northway Bank
Caughey, who works at Northway Bank, is a loyal contributor to Granite United Way and has provided unparalleled leadership in the Northern Region. She and her colleagues at Northway Bank are some of the region’s most generous donors.
“I am a proud supporter of the United Way which is instrumental in providing funds and support to the causes that are important to me. I encourage everyone who is able to participate in United Way giving,” Caughey said.
Advocate Award: Christy Langlois
Langlois has been a key partner in the Granite United Way community, and she cares about the food insecurity issue many people struggle with. This year, recognizing an increase in need, she organized multiple food distribution events, bringing nutritious food to hundreds of individuals and families.
Langlois said, “Bringing a much broader and concentrated presence of the N.H. Food Bank to the Northern tier of the state has been such a rewarding endeavor. Breaking down the stereotypes of food insecurity has been top priority in my role. Raising awareness and letting folks know we will be their safety net and anchor on a continued consistent basis is critical.”
Volunteer Award: Community Cafe Volunteer Team
During the pandemic, the volunteer team at the Community Cafe pivoted to a drive-up/take-out option. With a large increase in need, this team added a prep day to accommodate for it; ensuring that nutritious meals were provided for individuals and families across the region.
According to a statement from the volunteers: “The volunteer team at the Community Cafe is honored and happy to accept this year’s Volunteer Award from the United Way. With the many challenges that our communities faced over the last year, we found demand for food and hot meals increased substantially. We were so thankful for the local support that allowed us to increase our food distribution and amounts to meet those needs.”
Granite United Way is dedicated to leveraging the resources of investors and volunteers to create lasting change by addressing the underlying causes of our community’s most pressing needs. United Way’s purpose is to convene public, private, and governmental leaders and resources to tackle the largest, most pressing issues facing our community.
Granite United Way serves the Central Region, Merrimack County, North Country, Northern Region, Southern Region (Manchester, Derry and Salem) and Upper Valley Regions of New Hampshire as well as Windsor County, Vt. For more information, go to graniteuw.org.
