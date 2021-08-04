By Jessyca Keeler, special to The Berlin Daily Sun
MADISON — Retired Great Glen general manager Howie Weymss was among those honored at Ski New Hampshire's annual meeting July 7 at King Pine Ski Area & Purity Spring Resort, along with Gov. Chris Sununu, and a host of other individuals who have helped the New Hampshire ski industry achieve national acclaim.
Ski New Hampshire is the statewide association representing 34 alpine and cross-country resorts in New Hampshire.
Presented under the big tent at Ski NH's "Beachside Soiree" at Purity Spring were the Chandler McLane Government Service Award; the Whitney Award; the Merrill Award; and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Chandler-McLane Government Service Award recognizes “a public official serving in the New Hampshire state government who has worked hard in serving the people of New Hampshire, has kept people informed as to what is happening in the process and any potential impacts, and has been a key player on issues that are important to the ski industry and to tourism in general.”
The Chandler/McLane Government Service Award (renamed in 2018 from the Legislator of the Year Award) is named after two individuals, Gene Chandler and Susan McLane (and their families), who have contributed to the state’s ski industry as well as serving in our state legislature. Past recipients include Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster, Commissioner George Bald, Rep. Gene Chandler and then-U.S. Rep. (now state Sen.) Jeb Bradley.
The award went this year to Gov. Chris Sununu, who was on hand to receive it.
Kris Blomback, general manager of Pats Peak in Henniker and Ski NH chairman of the Government Relations Committee praised Sununu's efforts to keep New Hampshire’s economy running, saying: “One year ago, everyone here today was uncertain how the 2020-21 ski season was going to play out. There were travel restrictions and distancing requirements, among other challenging components likely to impact ski areas across the state.”
He said “a planned collaboration took place between state officials and members of the ski industry to develop a careful set of practices that would give the skiing public and public health officials confidence that our segment of outdoor recreation could safely be offered.” As a result, N.H. areas enjoyed “a solid ski season within a set of reasonable and safe protocols without any breakouts.”
The Merrill Award, Ski NH’s highest award for cross-country industry contributors, was established in memory of Al Merrill, Dartmouth College's cross-country ski coach and director of outdoor affairs for close to 30 years. Past recipients of the Merrill Award include Thom Perkins, Cory Schwartz, Cami Thompson-Cardinelli, Len Johnson, Jim Wellinghurst, and John and Nancy Schlosser.
This year's Merrill honoree was Howie Wemyss, and past Merrill Award winner Al Jenks was recognized.
Wemyss became general manager of the Mt. Washington Auto Road in 1988. However, it wasn’t until 1995 that he also became a leader in the ski industry as manager of the newly opened Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. Today, not only does the center boast 45 km of trails, but Wemyss also ensured that the 2018-built Glen House hotel incorporated technology that makes it nearly energy self-sufficient and carbon neutral.
Jenks, who founded and operated Windblown XC in New Ipswich and received Ski NH’s Merrill Award in 2009, retired and closed the ski area in March of 2020 after 48 years in business. He was recognized for bringing skiing to thousands of cross-country skiers in the Monadnock region over nearly five decades.
Three past alpine ski area general managers were awarded Ski NH’s top honor, the Whitney Award, which recognizes individuals who have “made an outstanding contribution to the ski and snowboard industry in New Hampshire.”
This year's winner of the Whitney Award were Greg Goddard of Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, Douglas Holler Dartmouth Skiway in Lyme Center and the late Bob Hoyt of King Pine Purity Spring Resort in Madison, who were recognized for their many years of service to the industry.
Hoyt’s Whitney Award was presented posthumously to two of his three daughters, Stephanie Hoyt and Amanda Morrill, by 2017 Whitney Award recipient Bo Adams.
The late Peter Holland was recognized with Ski NH’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 1999 to recognize a member of the N.H. ski industry who devoted a large part of his/her professional career to furthering the N.H. ski area experience for guests.
Holland was a longtime race team coach at Pats Peak who began his ski career there as a ski instructor in 1980. His Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to his wife Roberta “Bertie” Holland, Ski NH’s 2016 Whitney Award recipient.
He coached racers at Pats Peak, Waterville Valley, the Franconia Ski Club and Abenaki Ski Area, and was proud to have established a two-day NHARA/Professional Ski Instructors of America coaching clinic for both instructors and coaches who came from all over New England to attend.
For more information on New Hampshire resorts, go to SkiNH.com.
Jessyca Keeler is executive director of Conway-based Ski NH.
