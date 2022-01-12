PORTSMOUTH – In recognition of National Poverty in America Awareness Month, and the continuing issue of hunger in New Hampshire, Service Credit Union has donated $50,000 to the NH Food Bank.
The Mission of the New Hampshire Food Bank is to feed those in need by collecting, sorting and distributing grocery products and perishable foods, and offering innovative programs through a statewide network of approved agencies. This donation will provide the equivalent of approximately 100,000 meals.
“Service Credit Union is a longtime partner and friend of the New Hampshire Food Bank, generously supporting programs and initiatives across our organization that help those struggling with food insecurity here in N.H. We are incredibly grateful for their continued and generous support,” said Eileen Liponis, Executive Director of the NH Food Bank. “They continue to make an indelible impact on, not just the Food Bank, but on the lives of so many Granite Staters who struggle with hunger.”
Service Credit Union has been a longtime, proud supporter of the New Hampshire Food Bank, and also recently donated 500 cinch bags filled with cold-weather essentials to the food bank as part of its annual “Stay Warm with Service” initiative.
“New Hampshire is where we got our start 65 years ago, and we remain committed to giving back to its citizens by partnering with organizations that provide essential services for those in need, such as the NH Food Bank. Most people are not aware of the high level of food insecurity in this country, including right here in our own backyard, so it is important to us to raise awareness of this issue and do what we can to help alleviate it,” said Wendy Beswick, VP-Marketing at Service Credit Union.
According to Feeding America, 42 million Americans (1 in 8), including 13 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2021. In New Hampshire, nearly 120,000 people are facing hunger, and of them, nearly 28,000 are children. To learn more about what the NH Food Bank is doing to fight food insecurity and how you can get involved, visit them online at nhfoodbank.org
