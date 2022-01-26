By Paula Tracy, InDepthNH.org
CONCORD – Union leaders pushed back against a bill that removes labor agreements from the state competitive bid process during a Senate Finance committee hearing Tuesday, but SB 274 passed on a vote of 5-2.
Senate Bill 274 was opposed by New Hampshire members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers as furthering problems the industry is having, the most critical of which is a labor shortage, and said the industry needs more workers who can rely on a secure financial future and the education and protections of Project Labor Agreements.
“This bill will simply ensure that the bidding process for state government projects is open and competitive,” said sponsor Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro in a statement.
“Inserting pre-arranged labor agreements into the bidding process shuts out some firms and drives up costs for taxpayers. Both union and non-union companies should be able to bid for state contracts on equal footing without project labor agreements rigging the process,” Bradley said.
Currently, the state has no PLAs but there are municipalities in the state that have considered them and other states do have such agreements.
Supporters said the bill would allow for more competition among all bidders, not just union laborers, and would allow the state to get perhaps more competition for state bids and a lower price.
Marco Lacasse, business manager for IBEW Local 490 said that Project Labor Agreements provide the state with assurances that projects will be built on time, on budget and that there would be no labor disputes and it would streamline the project making it easier to manage.
Tommy Bolduc, who works for a company that hires over 200 construction workers, said he was in support of the bill calling it “commonsense.”
Joe Casey of IBEW said if enacted the law would exclude the state from having a tool that would be helpful. He said the state is losing its workforce to Massachusetts.
Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, and Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, were the two no votes. The bill next goes to the Senate floor and then to the House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.