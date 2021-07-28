WASHINGTON — The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation voted to pass the Surface Transportation Investment Act, which includes a bipartisan bill that U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced to improve a loan program used to help develop passenger and short line railroads in New Hampshire and across the country.
The bipartisan legislation would streamline the Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing Loan program application process, making it easier for businesses and communities to apply, while also making the program more flexible to better support a wider range of local transportation projects.
The loan could be used to help finance projects like the Capitol Corridor Project that would connect Manchester and Nashua to Boston via passenger rail.
The bill is supported by Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess, and New Hampshire Business for Rail Expansion
“Expanding passenger rail in New Hampshire will reduce traffic on I-93, help commuters, and boost New Hampshire’s economy,” said Hassan. “This bipartisan bill will make financing passenger and short line projects more accessible by making it easier for businesses and communities to apply for designated federal loans. I am pleased to see this important bill advance, and I will keep working on bipartisan efforts to invest in infrastructure, including passenger rail.”
Hassan has long fought to bring passenger rail from Boston to Nashua and Manchester, including signing legislation as governor to help advance an earlier study necessary to move the project forward.
