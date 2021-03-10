CONCORD — The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute and Jeffrey Thompson, vice president and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and Director of the New England Public Policy Center will hold a virtual seminar on the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on New Hampshire and the New England region.
The pandemic has resulted in profound challenges for many, and sustained support will be needed to help ensure those affected are able to make ends meet.
Understanding the changes to the economy and economic well-being of individuals and families will be key to developing the most effective policy responses.
This online presentation, "Economic Impacts of the COVID-19 Crisis," will be held on Friday, March 19, from 1-2:30 p.m.
Thompson will discuss the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis on the New England region. He will provide insights into the workers most impacted, the challenges regionally and in specific states, and the overall trends in relevant data.
NHFPI Policy Analyst Michael Polizzotti will present data and insights regarding the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the Granite State. This overview will explain the effects of the pandemic on overall levels of employment and unemployment, the industries most impacted, changes in the labor force, and changes in costs of certain goods and services since the pandemic began.
Polizzotti will also discuss the challenges facing individuals and families in the current economic downturn, and the lingering effects of the Great Recession on the financial stability of Granite Staters.
"Economic Impacts of the COVID-19 Crisis" is free to attend and pre-registration is required. Register online via zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_H4wedKJfRTOM7YFGe6nJPA. If you have any questions or trouble registering, email events@nhfpi.org.
