CONCORD — The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office announced the launch of its new website, which is still located at sos.nh.gov.
The new site features a streamlined, updated design with improved functionality and clear, easy navigation to important information related to New Hampshire elections, corporations, vital records, securities regulation and the uniform commercial code.
The new website also includes a page dedicated to voting during COVID-19, with helpful guidance and information for voters.
The primary goal throughout the design process was to create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource for those visiting the Secretary of State’s website. Specifically, the focus was on making it easier for users to locate valuable information, including guidance on voting in New Hampshire and information about New Hampshire elections.
The Secretary of State’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with news from its various divisions, including press releases, legal notices, law changes, and voting information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and learn more about the Secretary of State’s office.
Questions related to the website should be directed to info@sos.nh.gov.
