WASHINGTON D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Housing Finance Agency, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development partnered together to launch a new website, cfpb.gov/housing, to help renters and homeowners learn more about all the resources and assistance available to them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The website details new housing-related policies, benefits, and protections established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Sen. Maggie Hassan said: “The CARES Act included important provisions to provide support for renters and homeowners, and Granite Staters must know what options are available to help them amid this pandemic. I am glad that the administration heeded our calls to create a website to help people easily locate the resources and assistance that they need to stay in their homes amid this pandemic.”
Previously, each federal agency maintained its own individual resource website, forcing people to navigate multiple pages to find information about the protections and benefits that they need. This new website consolidates information about CARES Act programs, including mortgage relief, protections for renters, resources for additional help, and information on how to avoid COVID-19-related scams. It also provides search tools for homeowners to help determine if their mortgage is federally backed, and for renters to find out if their rental unit is federally financed.
The website will be continuously updated to reflect the most recent information and to help answer frequently asked questions.
In their letter, Sen. Hassan and colleagues wrote, “Americans throughout the country are grappling with the realities of the pandemic response. Social distancing guidelines are placing physical, emotional, and economic pressures on nearly everyone. Accordingly, we urge you to develop and rapidly make available a single website to serve as a clearinghouse for all new housing policies and tools that homeowners and renters can avail themselves of to get through this crisis.”
