CONCORD — The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released numbers this week showing that New Hampshire’s outdoor recreation economy ranked among the nation’s top 10 of highest value added to the state’s gross domestic product.
The Granite State’s $2.2 billion outdoor recreation industry employed over 26,500 people and was 2.6 percent of the state’s gross domestic product in 2020.
The report includes nontraditional outdoor sectors such as amusement parks, water parks and festivals, which were negatively impacted by COVID-19. However, conventional outdoor activities like camping, boating, fishing and RVing either increased or stayed the same.
Several of New Hampshire’s outdoor sectors showed growth in 2020:
• Boating/fishing — 41 percent.
• Bicycling — 14 percent.
• RVing — 9 percent.
• OHRVing — 5 percent.
“Despite the global pandemic, New Hampshire’s outdoor recreation employers were still significant drivers of the state’s economy last year,” said BEA Commissioner Taylor Caswell. “People inside and outside the state were drawn to New Hampshire’s beauty, natural resources and outdoor activities during COVID-19, particularly in individual and small group sports like skiing, boating and cycling.”
The 2020 statistics include measures of value added by outdoor recreation activity and measures of value-added employment and compensation by industry for the outdoor recreation economy of the United States as a whole and for each state and the District of Columbia. The statistics also include data on gross output, essentially sales or receipts, by outdoor recreation activity and industry at the national level.
“Noteworthy is the productive output of the RV, boating, and biking segments, which are likely harbingers of 2021 numbers. Going forward, the New Hampshire outdoor industry is mobilized and well-positioned to improve its meaningful impact through workforce initiatives, community development, and making the outdoors accessible and welcoming to all,” said Tyler Ray, of the industry group Granite Outdoor Alliance.
To access the full report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, go to bea.gov/sites/default/files/2021-11/orsa1121.pdf.
