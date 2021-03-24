Michael Wohl acquires EXIT Realty Upper New England

BOSTON — Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International recently announced that Michael Wohl has acquired the subfranchisor rights to the states of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire.
The combined entity is now known as EXIT Realty New England. Wohl is currently the regional owner of Massachusetts.
Hospitality industry veteran, Wohl has aggressive growth plans for the region with projections to expand into several new markets in the coming 12 to 24 months.
“All our offices across the four states are excited about our bigger footprint and we look forward to adding to our excellent group of brokers and agents as time progresses,” said Wohl. “We have built a platform combining marketing, recruiting, agent recognition, and broker operations and look forward to continuing to grow the brand across New England.”
In an emotional changing of the guard, EXIT Realty franchisees expressed their appreciation and gratitude to former regional owner Ted Bateman, who will continue with the company as franchisee of EXIT Realty Leaders in Ossipee, New Hampshire.
“We are grateful that Ted will remain part of our EXIT Family,” said Bonnell. “Mike has demonstrated true leadership in Massachusetts, and he is the perfect person to whom Ted can pass the baton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.