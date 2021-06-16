CONCORD — According to the N.H. Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau, New Hampshire’s preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2021 was 2.5 percent.
This was a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from the April rate, which remained at 2.8 percent after revision.
The May 2020 seasonally adjusted rate was 13.4 percent, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on New Hampshire’s labor force statistics.
Seasonally adjusted estimates for May 2021 placed the number of employed residents at 735,180, a decrease of 710 from the previous month and an increase of 70,970 from May 2020.
The number of unemployed residents decreased by 2,770 over-the-month to 18,610. This was 84,020 fewer unemployed than in May 2020.
From April 2021 to May 2021, the total labor force decreased by 3,480 to 753,790. This was a decrease of 13,050 from May 2020.
