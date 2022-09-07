2021 Hot Wing Eating Contest Winner - Josh Boucher.JPG

John Boucher, current champion of the Wingzilla hot wing eating contest, is seen at last year's competition. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — A lot of the interest surrounding this year’s Wingzilla event will center around whether Tina Mann of Berlin, the long-time winner of the chicken wing-eating contest can regain the title after losing it to John Boucher last year.

Fans are anticipating a hard-fought contest between the two.

