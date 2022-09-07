BERLIN — A lot of the interest surrounding this year’s Wingzilla event will center around whether Tina Mann of Berlin, the long-time winner of the chicken wing-eating contest can regain the title after losing it to John Boucher last year.
Fans are anticipating a hard-fought contest between the two.
Last year over 2,000 people attended the event.
“The smell of the ribs and wings cooking can be smelled all over the city,” said Paula Kinney, Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce director.
Wingzilla/Ribzilla and the Luau ATV Poker run is sponsored by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce.
This year's festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park on the banks of the Androscoggin River in Berlin.
The Hawaiian Luau ATV poker run is presented by the professional Firefighters of Berlin Local Union 1088 to raise funds for Operation Warm, which provides warm winter coats for children.
Riders are encouraged to dress themselves and their machines in a Hawaiian theme to win prizes to be awarded for the best use of the theme. Registration for this event begins at 9 a.m. and the last run goes out at noon.
All contestants must be back by 3 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 4 p.m.
People driving jeeps motorcycles and automobiles are also encouraged to participate.
Cornhole and horseshoe tournaments, live music and food, and beer tents will be open all day.
Amateur and professional cooks participating in the rib and wings contest will begin cooking around 9 a.m. and begin selling their wares around noon.
Each will have a jar where consumers can deposit their People’s Choice tickets.
Admission is free and there will be activities for children all day.
At 5 p.m., after all the votes have been collected, vendors can then open their doors to sell their regular fare.
Kinney said, “Last year, the contestants cooked over 1,200 ponds wings and ribs ... some use secret family recipes known only to themselves.”
The ribs and wings are judged in three categories sweet, spicy and hot.
At 5 p.m., the cookoff judging begins and then at 5:30 p.m., the Killa Zilla hot wing eating contest will begin, where fans will gather to see if Man can regain the crown from the current champion Boucher.
“Originally this was a local end-of-summer event but it has become a tourist attraction too,” Kinney said.
The curfew for ATVs on the trails has been extended to 10 p.m., by which time all riders must be back at their homes or motels.
At 6 p.m. the well-known band Something Stupid will take the stage at the park. They will play until 9 p.m.
