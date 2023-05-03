White Mountain College-EV demonstration

Kristin Miller vice president of Academic affairs and Chuck Lloyd president of White Mountain College drive the Switch Glider during the demonstration college's Berlin campus last Thursday. Starting in the fall, the college will be offering an electric vehicle technician certification program. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)

BERLIN — Students from the White Mountain Community College test-drove their all-electric Switch Glider last Thursday afternoon in the college parking lot.  

The vehicle, an all-electric three-wheeled vehicle, is part of the automotive technology certificate. Students had one semester to build the vehicle from a reusable kit, which will be taken apart and used for the next class to build, reassemble, test and drive.

